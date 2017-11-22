Grocery stores packed ahead of holiday

Ken Wicker is the regional vice president of Harvey's grocery stores. (Source: WALB)

Grocery stores had lines of customers on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Grocery stores across South Georgia were packed on Wednesday, as people stocked up on food for their Thanksgiving feasts.

Harvey's stores are among them.

The parking lot of the store on Old Dawson was full all day.

Regional Vice President Ken Wicker said all the stores have been busy the past week, with people filling their carts.

Fresh produce will be delivered to the stores all day for the next few days.

People picked up last minute items, including hams and turkeys for their tables on Wednesday.

"They're buying pies and sweet potatoes, turkey, dressing and cranberry sauce. All the staples, they are looking for. They are coming in really excited and happy. The atmosphere has been fantastic," said Wicker.

If you need to do some last minute shopping, many of the local grocery stores will be open on Wednesday night.

Harvey's and Publix are both open until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Harvey's will also be open on Thanksgiving until 4, but the Publix in Albany will not be open.

