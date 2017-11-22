Valdosta organization celebrates 'Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving'

Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at St. John AME Church. (Source: WALB)

Kemet Universal said Thursday will be a 'family affair' as it prepares for its Thanksgiving Feast at the St. John AME Church in Valdosta.

The event is called the Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving.

Community members from all walks of life are welcome to come out and enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner.

Food will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be free transportation provided.

Grand Master Eddie Koonce said the event is all about fellowship within the Valdosta Community.

"It's just getting to know each other, that's the main thing, you know you meet strangers, but you're no stranger after you sit and eat with us that day. You're always in our hearts and in our minds, that's what we try to do," explained Koonce.

Koonce said that he is expecting at least 300 people to attend Thursday's dinner.

Those that need transportation can contact Koonce at (229) 740-1916 or Deputy Grand Master Johnny Robinson at (229) 375-2174.

Dinner will be served at St. John AME Church located at 800 N. Magnolia St., Valdosta, Ga. 31601.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!