Health expert explains dos and don'ts of Thanksgiving leftovers

You're bound to have leftovers from your Thanksgiving meal, but do you know how to store them?

Or how long it's safe for you to eat them?

Dougherty County's Environmental Health Manager James C. Davis said after you make your turkey, dressing, and all of your other Thanksgiving foods, you can store those in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Davis said it's important to store all leftovers in airtight containers, which blocks out all moisture.

He said moisture is what allows bacteria to grow, which could lead to foodborne illnesses.

"People suffer from foodborne illnesses a lot more than you think, but most times it's so mild that they don't even realize that they had a foodborne illness," said Davis. "It's only in the severe cases when the bacteria is so high in whatever you eat that your body doesn't have a chance to resist it or fight it off."

Davis said when you're re-heating you're leftovers, make sure to get all food back to 165 degrees.

That will kill off all bacteria.

