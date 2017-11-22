Vets remind pet owners what not to feed animals on Thanksgiving. (Source: WALB)

For some of us with pets, we spend a chunk of our Thanksgiving meal telling our pets to stop begging for a bite.

But before you give in and hand your dog or cat a piece of food, veterinarians have some important reminders.

If your pet wants a small bite of turkey, vets say that's okay as long as it's boneless and well-cooked.

And if you're making dessert, make sure your animal stays away from it.

Chocolate is especially bad for your pets.

Dr. Steve Whatley at Bush Animal Clinic said pancreatitis could be a side effect to one certain type of food.

"Pancreatitis can be a deadly problem in dogs," he said. "A lot of times, people will feed a fatty meal. The next day or the day after, their dogs are vomiting or have diarrhea, and they're in my hospital with IV fluids and sometimes it can be a fatal disease."

So, no fatty foods for your animals.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also said raw dough is a no-no.

The organization said you can, however, give your animal a little bit of gravy.

