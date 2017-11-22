Smart appliances, smart materials can help lower your energy bills

Georgia Foam Solutions provides fiberglass and foam installation services to help keep your home insulated and your energy costs low. (Source: Pixabay)

The right choices in home materials can make the difference between a cozy or costly winter. (Source: Pexels)

We can yell across our living rooms to get more things done than ever before, thanks to internet-connected smart devices.

Everything from thermostats and refrigerators to speakers and TVs have all been transformed, and the savings is real.

But are these smart devices complemented by smart materials in our homes? The right choices can make the difference between a cozy or costly winter.

We recently covered five top spots to insulate for maximum impact, and also explained how foam and fiberglass insulation could be the right choice for homeowners looking to lower their energy bills.

Foam and fiberglass insulation can be used in a variety of applications, including new homes, remodels, and rebuilds.

The items you add to your home can help conserve monthly costs. The materials inside your home, like foam insulation, can help keep the cold out and reduce energy costs by 50 percent.

Georgia Foam Solutions provides fiberglass and foam installation services to help keep your home insulated and keep your energy costs low.

