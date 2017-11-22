Supermarket wedding couple celebrates first anniversary

The couple says the first year has had its challenges, but they're thankful for each other (Source: WALB)

Mary and Larry Tinson saw each other at this Harvey's Supermarket on West Gordon Avenue (Source: WALB)

The couple got married inside the store last Thanksgiving (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia couple, who went viral after they got married last Thanksgiving inside an Albany grocery store is getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary.

To the average shopper, the Harvey's Supermarket on West Gordon Avenue may look like a regular supermarket. But for Mary and Larry Tinson, the supermarket is special.

"It was like a fairy tale story. I was blessed, I was excited, and I was like 'Lord, is this really real?'" Mary said.

Last Thanksgiving, Mary and Larry Tinson became the first couple to ever get married inside a Harvey's store.

The couple decided to get married inside the store, because it was the spot that rekindled their flame.

"You know every Thanksgiving, people forget to get the cranberry sauce," Larry said.

Five years ago, Larry ran into the supermarket to pick up cranberry sauce and that's when he ran into his old friend Mary.

"I just happened to be the one that carried all the cranberry," Mary said.

After hearing the couple's wish, Harvey's Supermarket Vice President of Operations Ken Wicker said he knew the store had to go all out.

"They've become a part of our family and we're really glad to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary," Wicker said.

According to Harvey's Supermarket, the wedding reached an audience of over 10 million people and was featured on national news outlets like ABC News, CNN, and Inside Edition.

Mary and Larry are now inspiring other shoppers to try to find their soulmate down the aisle of the store, including one of Mary's coworkers.

"She said 'Let me go in here and maybe I can find my mate this morning', but it didn't happen," Mary said.

The couple said every relationship will have its ups and downs, but it's important to remember to be thankful for each other. And the couple is also thankful for the cranberry sauce and the store that brought them back together.

"Knowing that I met a person that makes me happy and I know I make him happy," Mary said.

Mary and Larry's official wedding anniversary is Friday, November 24. They plan to celebrate in Florida with friends and family.

