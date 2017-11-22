Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips benefit concert still on, organizers look at 2018 dates

Right after the devastating, back-to-back tornadoes that swept across Southwest Georgia in January, country singer Luke Bryan, a Leesburg native, expressed his desire to help in the recovery.

Music star Phillip Phillips from Albany and country singer Cole Swindell from Bronwood quickly stepped up to offer their talents in a benefit concert.

Dallas Davidson, a hit Nashville songwriter with Albany roots, is also on board.

Local business owner and musician Bo Henry has been communicating with these artists and said Wednesday that the different management teams are looking at " 3 to 4 dates" in 2018.

Henry spoke with Bryan's manager, and said the music superstar is committed to the concert and supporting South Georgia's recovery efforts, which for Dougherty County, are expected to take five years, according to a storm recovery consultant.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!