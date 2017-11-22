Lee Co. Christmas tree farm prepares for busy weekend

Workers at a Lee County Christmas tree farm are staying busy.

Owner Joedy Putnal is prepared with extra help to handle what he expects to be a busy weekend after Thanksgiving. Putnal expects to sell more than a hundred trees this weekend alone. He said he's on track to sell just as many trees, if not more, as he did last year.

This is the farm's 30th year in Lee County.

Putnal said this year has been a good year for his Christmas trees compared to last year when south Georgia experienced a significant drought.

Not all of the Christmas trees on his farm require wet weather, because their root systems are so strong, that their growth isn't as dependent on rainfall.

But last year, trees like the Carolina Sapphire and Blue Ice trees, which require more water, saw stunted growth.

Regardless of the weather though, Putnal encourages anyone looking for that perfect tree this year to make sure it hasn't dried out.

He reminds people that buying a tree that has dried out can be dangerous and a fire hazard.

"I hate to think about selling people something that can burn a house down. I always tell them that if you don't keep watering that tree, Santa Claus won't come to see you, not just this year, but never," said Putnal.

Putnal keeps his pre-cut Frazier Fir trees in water to keep them from drying out. He advises people to be wary of buying a pre-cut tree that isn't being continuously watered, regardless of where you buy it.

He also encouraged people to buy a watering system to keep the tree watered, once at home.

Busy Elves is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open 12:30 to 5:30 p.m on Sunday.

The farm will be open on Thanksgiving but will close a little earlier.

