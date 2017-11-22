Area nonprofits receive 200 free turkeys

The Thrasher House on Hudson Avenue in Ashburn could be moved as early as January 2018.More >>
Albany police are looking for two men suspected of stealing a car.More >>
Albany and Valdosta officially have a new federal prosecutor.More >>
This year, a south Georgia church has brought back a holiday favorite that is aimed at giving back to those in need.More >>
During the holiday season, people look for ways to help their neighbors in need. There is always a need for food, material supplies and monetary donations. However, there are other ways to help that you may not think about.More >>
