Area nonprofits receive 200 free turkeys

The turkeys will go to families in need (Source: WALB)

One area supermarket is making sure area families don't go without this Thanksgiving. Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harvey's Supermarket, donated 2,400 turkeys to families across the Southeast, including Albany.

On Tuesday, November 21, the Harvey's Supermarket on Old Dawson Road donated 200 turkeys to five area nonprofits.

The five groups include Girls Inc., Open Arms, the Liberty House, the Salvation Army, and the Albany Area Storm Recovery.

Smith Wilson a Board of Trustees members of Girls Inc., said the supermarket contacted her about the turkeys, and asked if she would help distribute them to other groups in the area.

Representatives from the various groups, Harvey's store manager, and Albany Commissioner B. J. Fletcher bagged the turkeys Tuesday. Then the items were loaded onto trucks, to be given to families who normally wouldn't have a turkey on Thanksgiving.

Wilson said the act of kindness teaches the girls in her group an important lesson.

"Giving the girls an opportunity to give their thanks, and to show what giving and what the season is really about, and that's giving back to others," Wilson said.

Harvey's Supermarket said Thanksgiving is about spending time with friends and loved ones, not about worrying about whether or not a person can put food on the table.

The supermarket said it was happy to make the donation.

