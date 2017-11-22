Supermarkets brace for last minute shoppers

The Harvey's manager says his team is keeping the shelves and tables stocked (Source: WALB)

Many of us may be heading into the kitchen soon to begin cooking their Thanksgiving feast, but if you still need to do your grocery shopping, you won't be alone.

Supermarkets across South Georgia are gearing up to see a lot of last minute grocery shoppers.

Kodi Flowers, the store manager at the Harvey's Supermarket on Old Dawson Road, said the store has been packed with customers for a couple of weeks now.

Shopping carts have crowded the aisles as people look for their ingredients to make all of their Thanksgiving dishes. Flowers said business has been steady, as people stock up on items like sweet potatoes, collard greens, and turkey.

The Old Dawson Road store has more than 60 associates working to make sure that the shelves are stocked and people are getting the items on their lists.

"We always know to get ready. I know I'm not going to get any days off. The wife already knows I'm going to be here seven days a week, leading up to Thanksgiving. It's part of our family tradition," Flowers said.

If you forget an ingredient, some stores will be open Thursday.

Harvey's Supermarket will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Walmart will remain open on Thanksgiving. Publix will be closed.

