Hundreds attend APD's 7th Annual Thanksgiving dinner

The Albany Police Department served hot meals to those in need for the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

"Have a Happy Thanksgiving, Happy Thanksgiving, Happy Thanksgiving!" an attendee remarked.

Many South Georgians aren't fortunate to enjoy a hot meal on the holiday, so to change that, Albany Police served up all the turkey day must-haves at the Civic Center on Tuesday night.

"Sir, mac and cheese?" an APD officer asked.

"It takes a very special person to really, you know, to really dedicate their time for something other than their personal need," said attendee Christopher Anderson.

The event was a first for the disabled Navy veteran.

"You got like hundreds and stuff, and it's just amazing that they can supply enough food to feed the community," Anderson added.

"Hey, how you doing," Tammy Ford said to one resident.

Suited up in a biker vest, Ford and her motorcycle club handed out food.

"It's truly a blessing, that I can bless someone else," Ford explained.

Back for a second year, Ford said she enjoys watching residents fellowship with each other.

"Some smile and some don't, but I can tell that they are grateful," Ford added.

"It's so nice of them to do this because other people don't give hot meals," attendee Shonna Wilborn remarked.

For Ford, she believes it's something that should happen more frequently.

"It's something that we should do once a month instead of just waiting to holidays to give back to the community," Ford remarked.

Albany Police also collected non-perishable food items to donate to the Liberty House.

