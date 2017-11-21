STEAM camp teaches kids problem solving skills

A group of Georgia students spent their Thanksgiving break building their problem solving and critical thinking skills. (Source: WALB)

A group of Georgia students spent their Thanksgiving break building their problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Two teachers, one from Atlanta and the other from Dougherty County, teamed up to host a 3-day STEAM camp.

Students explored activities related to science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

"To all be exposed to stem-related activities to help the enrichment, to close some of the achievement gaps," said Tiffany Miller with Balance the Equation 21st Century Learning.

"Kids don't want to leave and they are asking mom, 'Are we going Thursday and Friday?' And it's really funny because the kids are, they're loving it here," explained Jasmine Gilbert with Kiddie U Corporation.

Organizers hope to hosts another STEAM camp for kindergarten to eighth-grade students in the spring.

