WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (11/21/17): Trojans in uncharted territory

They're playing football better than they ever have in Leesburg this season.

For that, they earn their second team of the week this year.

Lee County notched its 11th win of the season in Friday night's second round victory over Grovetown.

The Trojans 38-6 domination was a milestone victory for a couple reasons.

It's the first time Lee County has had 11 wins in one season, and it's also their first ever trip to the quarterfinals.

The Trojans were previously (0-5) in 2nd round games most recently losing to Mays at home last postseason.

Coincidentally, they host Mays for a shot at revenge and a spot in the semifinals this coming Friday night.

