Lady Titans cruise: Tuesday night's CBB scores

The Albany Tech women won their 3rd game in 4 outings Tuesday night at home. Here are the rest of the college basketball finals from area schools.

Men

Valdosta State 121 - Coastal Georgia 82

Georgia Southwestern 65 - Fort Valley State 52

Albany Tech 66 - Enterprise State 60

Women

Albany Tech 75 - Enterprise State 54

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!