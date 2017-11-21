Lady Titans cruise: Tuesday night's CBB scores

The Albany Tech women won their 3rd game in 4 outings Tuesday night at home. Here are the rest of the college basketball finals from area schools.
Men
Valdosta State 121 - Coastal Georgia 82
Georgia Southwestern 65 - Fort Valley State 52
Albany Tech 66 - Enterprise State 60
Women
Albany Tech 75 - Enterprise State 54
