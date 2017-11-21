Lee Co. Sheriff's Office to put 9 patrol cars up for auction - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. Sheriff's Office to put 9 patrol cars up for auction

LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

People will soon be able to bid on several patrol cars from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The department is selling nine of its Ford Crown Victoria patrol cars from its fleet.

The vehicles do come with high mileage but Lee County leaders said they are good, running cars.

All police equipment has been removed from the cars, so there are no blue lights or scanners.

Lee County leaders recently bought seven Chevrolet Tahoes, two Chevrolet Impalas and a Ford Crown Victoria from Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Because of the recent upgrade, the department had a surplus of vehicles. 

"To have nine Crown Vics to sell at one time, usually the sheriff is only able to get about two vehicles per year," Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk said. 

Residents can bid on the Lee County Sheriff's deputy cars Tuesday through Friday of next week.

If you'd like to place a bid on a patrol car, you can click here

