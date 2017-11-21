Ward 2 commissioner candidate says election signs were vandalized

Fuller is offering new signs to anyone who has had these problems. (Source: WALB)

Matt Fuller has noticed some of is signs disappeared and some destroyed. (Source: WALB)

Ward 2 runoff candidate Matt Fuller is offering a replacement campaign sign to anyone whose sign has disappeared or was destroyed.

Fuller said he has had multiple signs taken down and some even being vandalized, ripped into pieces and thrown into the street.

Fuller said Code Enforcement has taken signs down due to regulations of being too close to a roadway, but Fuller said it was brought to his attention that many of his signs were disappearing from some of his locations.

"It's disappointing of course, I mean we want this to be a clean and fair election. [It's] certainly not going to deter us, to anybody that had one of their signs torn up or taken up give us a call and we will be happy to get you another one," said Fuller.

WALB spoke with Fuller's opponent in the Ward 2 runoff, Bobby Coleman, who said he is not having any problems with his campaign signs.

WALB also reached out to Code Enforcement but it has not returned our calls at this time.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!