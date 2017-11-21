Veteran continues annual tradition of donating turkeys for Thanksgiving

A Korean war veteran has made it a tradition to donate turkeys to the Salvation Army in Albany for the last 8 years. (Source: WALB)

A Korean war veteran has made it a tradition to donate turkeys to the Salvation Army in Albany for the last 8 years.

Richard Shiver is an 88-year-old Army veteran who donates turkeys to help those in need have a bountiful Thanksgiving.

It is something he enjoys and looks forward to every year.

Shiver said he feels great knowing he has done his part to make sure everyone has a good meal for the holidays.

"There is so many people who don't have a good meal," said Shiver. "I feel like the two or 300 hundred that come here, that they will have a good meal. And it just makes me feel better to know I'm helping somebody. "

Shiver donated 180 pounds of turkeys Tuesday afternoon that will feed hundreds. He said as long as he is alive and well he will continue to donate turkeys every year.

