Second Harvest makes Thanksgiving possible for families in need

Volunteers filled cars up with boxes of food for families in need this Thanksgiving. (Source: WALB)

A train of cars could be seen lined up at Valdosta High School Tuesday morning.

All full of volunteers to help others have a Thanksgiving meal this year.

As early as 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Second Harvest of South Georgia and more than 300 volunteers prepared 600 boxes at the school.

This was in addition to the 1,400 boxes that were packed days before.

The boxes contained foods such as chicken, fruit, vegetables, and candy.

Valdosta High School teacher, Karen Carson-Cook, went the extra mile to drive her neighbors to the drive so they too could enjoy a tasty Thanksgiving dinner.

"Being of service to the people in my community and to my friend who are in need has been something that my mom instilled in us years ago. It's just wonderful to, as Dr. King would say, 'Be great, everyone can be, because they can serve," said Carson-Cook.

Marketing Director Eliza McCall said one in three children and one in four adults face food insecurity.

She added that the majority of people are just one situation away from facing hard times.

