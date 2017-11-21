Valdosta State University celebrates 'Giving Tuesday'

Valdosta State University will be showing spirit and support on National Giving Tuesday, November 28.

Giving Tuesday is a 24-hour fundraising event that allows community members, alumni, faculty and students to show support for the university's tradition.

The areas accepting donations are academic, creative, athletic, research and service in the community.

This event is fueled by social media.

"Giving Tuesday is a great way obviously not only to give back to the university, but it's a great way to spread your love for the university through your social media outlets that you use on a daily basis," said Associate Vice President of Alumni Affairs Hilary Gibbs.

After donating, each donor will receive a social media picture template to post showing their support for the university.

Last year VSU raised $125,000.

Gibbs said that no amount is too small and every gift makes a difference.

To find out how you can donate visit VSU's Thanksgiving page.

