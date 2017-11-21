Howard Center opens new location in Lee County

The new clinic is in Lee County. (Source: WALB)

Business is booming for one South Georgia health center.

The Howard Center for Women's Health opened a new clinic on Tuesday in South Lee County.

It's the third site the center has opened during its 20-year operation.

There's one in Douglas, and Tifton is home to the popular surgery center.

But there was high demand for an Albany location, bringing along with it several new jobs.

Employees said they think it's the atmosphere of the centers that keeps women coming back.

"We want to be the best that we can be and make them feel comfortable and give them something hopefully that they haven't ever experienced before. So we try to treat everybody like family," said ultrasound technician Kelly Smith.

The center has recently added more doctors to its staff.

It is also looking to open a location in Moultrie and Valdosta in the new year.

