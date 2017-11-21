Report: 'Water Wars' issues improving, but still pose challenges

Water conservation advocates have new suggestions for South Georgia growers.

They want farmers to have water for their crops, while also not shortchanging water to others downstream.

A new report is updating the public about the decades-long 'Water Wars' between Georgia and Florida, and other water usage trends in the Peach State.

The Georgia Water Coalition study states that Georgia is still tapped out, but making progress when it comes to water conservation.

Flint RiverKeeper Gordon Rogers said South Georgia farmers are affecting the natural flow of springs and creeks when drawing water to their land.

The report states that an initial review by the Governor's water taskforce indicates there may be more than 700 undocumented withdrawal permits statewide.

The review also showed more than half of permitted users lack a water-use meter that is supposed to be paid for by the state.

Rogers said, despite these issues, those in agriculture are using water much more efficiently than they did twenty years ago.

"There's just some plain facts that we're dealing with in Georgia that are not so hot, so to speak, but we have the opportunity to not repeat these mistakes elsewhere and improve the situation where we have made the mistakes," Rogers said.

The water coalition study touches on a number of other topics as well, including the dramatic increase of water usage in some other areas of Georgia.

