Moultrie PD participates in 'No Shave November' for a good cause

Moultrie Police offers are taking part in 'No Shave November' this month. (Source: Moultrie PD)

Moultrie Police offers are taking part in 'No Shave November' this month.

Officers normally aren't allowed to grow facial hair as a part of their dress code.

During November, Moultrie officers are donating a dollar a day to United Way.

Officers said some people in the community have noticed their new look.

"It's nice to not have it, a lot of the officers wish we could have it full time but we are going to take full advantage of the month of November. Enjoy it and of course it does draw attention, a lot of folks ask our officers normally you're required to be clean shaven so we explain and it generates conversation," said Lt. Daniel Lindsay.

There will be a prize at the end of the month for the officer with the Best Beard.

Female officers and others who didn't want to grow facial hair have also participated by donating to the United Way.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!