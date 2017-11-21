Plans unveiled for Thomasville West Jackson Street project

Thomasville city leaders are moving forward with plans to improve a main corridor into the city.

City staff unveiled their plan for the West Jackson Streetscape project Monday night to more than 60 store owners and community members.

The plans are for the areas between Madison Street and the railroad track crossing at Remington Avenue.

Thomasville city leaders said they are always looking for ways to grow and improve the downtown area, up right now on the list for improvements is West Jackson Street.

"It really is a gateway to the city of Thomasville and our downtown," said Lauren Radford, City of Thomasville.

Monday night, city planning unveiled the plans for the streetscape project.

All of these ideas came from 80 survey responses, 10 open topic discussions, two discovery walks and a kick-off meeting.

"We were thrilled with the participation, we had about 65 community members attend. It was very positive, very optimistic so we were pleased," said Radford.

Some of the renderings released to the public show big changes for the area, positive changes that city leaders hope improve business and the quality of life.

We addressed the main concerns from the engagement we've done. Things like sidewalk improvements, slowing down the traffic, getting the empty storefronts filled." said Radford.

A plan that started last summer, city leaders said store owners and community members could see construction begin as early as summer of 2018.

"This is really setting a precedent on how we intend to do public engagement moving forward, involving the community in every stage of the planning so its a design that belongs to all of us," said Radford.

