Westover Christmas Trees open for holiday season

Workers at one Christmas tree lot are expecting business to pick up as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

People are already picking out their Christmas trees at Westover Christmas Trees.

For over four years, the tree lot has been the spot for people to get everything they needed for their tree.

You can buy Frazier firs, ranging in size from three to twelve feet.

You can also pick up stands, tabletops and wreaths.

"They can expect great service," said Hawke Johns with Westover Christmas Trees. "We'll pick up the tree, do whatever for you. The customer never touches the tree. We always load it up and tie it down."

Westover Christmas Trees is open weekdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

And it's open on Thanksgiving Day from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

