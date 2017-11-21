Modern Gas offers turkey frying safety tips

If the turkey is not fully thawed, a fire could ignite. (Source: WALB)

If you're frying your turkey this Thanksgiving, folks at Modern Gas have some tips, so you can avoid a call to 911.

They said the key is to keep your fryer on flat ground, far away from the house.

The oil in the fryer can be dangerous if your fryer is up high.

And although you've got to keep the bird in the fryer for some time, don't leave it unattended.

If you have young children or pets, that's especially important.

Modern Gas' owner Mark Holloway said another way to avoid an accident is to make sure your turkey is completely thawed and dry.

"Any moisture on the turkey itself could cause a boil over and of course that boil over could cause a fire. And you don't want to have a fire and really ruin your Thanksgiving day," said Holloway.

Holloway said more customers are buying smokers for their turkeys.

He said smokers allow you to get creative with the way your turkey tastes.

