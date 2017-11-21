Absentee ballots will be mailed out tomorrow in Ward 2 run-off

Absentee ballots will be mailed out Wednesday in a hotly contested city commission run-off.

Early voting starts Monday in Albany for the Ward Two run-off between incumbent Bobby Coleman and business owner Matt Fuller.

Already, more absentee ballots have been requested than for the general election earlier this month.

"We are excited about that because those ballots will go out in the mail on Wednesday and they can vote from their home by Friday or Saturday, depending on the mail, and turn them back in before we even start voting on Monday in the office," said Ginger Nickerson, Elections Supervisor, Dougherty County.

Every registered voter in Ward Two can vote in the run-off, whether you voted in the general election or not.

Early voting starts Monday and ends Friday at the elections office downtown, in Room 220 of the Government Center on Pine Avenue.

Early voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

And, you can request an absentee ballot up until Friday, December 1st.

You can call the elections office at 229-431-3247.

Election day is Tuesday, December 5 and all Ward Two precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

