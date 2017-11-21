Engineers wanted for volunteer Dougherty Co. boards

Engineers are need for a couple volunteer boards. (Source: WALB)

The county commission approved a large number of annual board positions this week, including roles with Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful and the Hospital Authority.

In years past, there have been diminishing numbers of volunteers.

Dougherty County leaders have something to be thankful for--an abundance of volunteers!

The county clerk said most of the positions are now filled.

But, there are some specialized vacancies on the electrical and flood plain boards.

"That person needs to be either an engineer or a master surveyor. There is not a lot of commitment, we know how busy people's schedules are these days, but whenever they meet we do need individuals to fill that vacancy," said County Clerk Jawhan Ware.

If you want to know more, you can call the county clerk at 229-431-2121.

