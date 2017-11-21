Two Irwin men guilty of multiple sex charges

On Monday, November 13, 2017, an Irwin County jury returned guilty verdicts against Samuel Chalyse Benson and Robert Stanton Green, District Attorney Paul Bowden said on Tuesday.

Benson and Green were arrested on March 20, 2014, following a search warrant executed at Benson's house in lrwinville.

The jury convicted Benson of Possession of Cocaine, two counts of Rape, four counts of Aggravated Sodomy, four counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, twelve counts of Child Molestation, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and three counts of Incest.

The jury convicted Green of rape, two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, six counts of Child Molestation, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Judge Melanie Cross sentenced both men immediately after the jury returned its verdict.

Green received a sentence of Life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Benson received a sentence of Life in prison, with the possibility of parole. Benson will be eligible for parole after serving thirty years in the Department of Corrections.

