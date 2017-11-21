The spirit of giving: Being a living donor

During the holiday season, people look for ways to help their neighbors in need.

There is always a need for food, material supplies and monetary donations.

However, there are other ways to help that you may not think about.

According to The National Kidney Foundation, every day 12 people die waiting for a kidney.

Similarly, The American Transplant Foundation reported that nearly four people die waiting for a liver transplant.

And bone marrow transplants help save the lives of the thousands who are diagnosed with blood cancers.

But becoming a living donor has never been easier.

You can sign up to be an organ donor and save as many as eight lives.

You can join the national bone marrow registry at BeTheMatch.com.

You can also register as a living donor for both kidney and liver transplants.

When you register to be a donor, you have the opportunity to save a life.

That's the reality for Chakeeta Jones, who received a kidney transplant from a living donor after her story aired on WALB.

Catherine Patterson was there for their first meeting since the transplant.

Tune in Wednesday at 6 p.m. to see the emotional introduction.

