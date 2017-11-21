GBI: Decatur Co. man arrested after fatal shooting, victim identified

Mickey Alley, 33, has been charged with murder following a shooting on Monday evening. (Source: Decatur Co. Jail)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday an arrest had been made in connection with a murder investigation in Decatur County.

On Monday evening the GBI Thomasville Field Office was requested to assist the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office regarding a murder investigation in the 1000 block Old Pelham Road in Bainbridge.

Decatur County Deputies said they received a 911 call at around for 5:30 p.m. for shots fired.

Deputies arrived and identified witnesses still at the scene as well as the suspected shooter who was detained and later identified as Mickey Alley, 33.

During an investigation, GBI agents determined that Mickey, another individual and the victim, identified as Danny Alley, 52, all had been arguing off and on during the day.

GBI agents said the argument continued between Mickey and Danny and Mickey shot Danny. Danny died as a result of his injuries.

Mickey Alley has been charged with murder and is currently being housed in the Decatur County Jail.

GBI agents said it was determined during the investigation that Mickey and Danny were first cousins.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

