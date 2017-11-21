Valdosta Police arrest teen for entering auto

About 4:20 Tuesday morning, November 20, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a resident’s vehicle on Deborah Drive.

Officers saw someone inside the vehicle, rummaging through the interior. When he saw police, he took off running and ran through several yards until they lost sight of him.

A police dog found him, but he took off again. Officers caught up with him, and arrested Elishua Foster, 17.

Foster now faces charges of felony Entering Automobile with Intent to Commit Theft, and Misdemeanor Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

"This is yet another example of citizens assisting the Valdosta Police Department every day to help stop crime and bring offenders to justice," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Foster was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!