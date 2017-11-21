Top Chef Junior is casting soon

If you know a youngster who is outgoing, and really knows how to cook, here's a chance to become a star.

The Emmy Award-winning producers of Top Chef are now casting Season 2 of Top Chef Junior, in Atlanta.

They are looking for kids who are between the ages 9-14 with amazing culinary skills.

If you know a young person who aspires to be the next Thomas Keller or Julia Child, and knows the difference between sous video and sautéing, then this is the show for them/

The show is on a nationwide search for the best young chefs in the country and will be holding open casting calls in:

Atlanta, on December 13, at the Georgian Terrace, at 659 Peachtree, St, Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308. It happens from 11am to 6pm.

For more information and to submit your child, please send the following info to: TopChefJr@MagicalElves.com

Child’s Name

Age/Grade

Short Bio about your Child

Photos of your Child

Photos of your Child's Culinary Creations

Click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!