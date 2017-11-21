Top Chef Junior is casting soon

If you know a youngster who is outgoing, and really knows how to cook, here's a chance to become a star.
The Emmy Award-winning producers of Top Chef are now casting Season 2 of Top Chef Junior, in Atlanta.
They are looking for kids who are between the ages 9-14 with amazing culinary skills.
If you know a young person who aspires to be the next Thomas Keller or Julia Child, and knows the difference between sous video and sautéing, then this is the show for them/
The show is on a nationwide search for the best young chefs in the country and will be holding open casting calls in:
Atlanta, on December 13, at the Georgian Terrace, at 659 Peachtree, St, Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308. It happens from 11am to 6pm.
For more information and to submit your child, please send the following info to: TopChefJr@MagicalElves.com
Child’s Name
Age/Grade
Short Bio about your Child
Photos of your Child
Photos of your Child's Culinary Creations
Click HERE for more information.
