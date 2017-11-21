Douglas sells ornaments as fundraiser

The City of Douglas Police Department Christmas ornament sale is underway.

The ornaments are being sold for $20.00 each, and proceeds collected from the ornaments will be used to purchase toys for the annual toy drive, according to Pattie L. Merritt, Main Street Coordinator for the City of Douglas.

"We only ordered 100 ornaments this year, and we hope to sell these quickly," said Deputy Chief Brannen Pruette. "Our goal is to give back to our community and put a smile on a child’s face come Christmas morning."

To purchase an ornament or for more information, please contact Brannen Pruette at 912-260-3601.

