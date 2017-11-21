Crisp County receives road work grant from DOT

Crisp County has been awarded more than $2.1 million from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), as part of the more than $150 million awarded to projects statewide.

"As always, I am very thankful for GDOT’s contract awards throughout the state of Georgia," said Senator Greg Kirk, a Republican from Americus. "The safety of drivers and passengers is crucial throughout our communities. The award granted to Crisp County is just one of the many projects that I look forward to seeing completed as we continue to improve transportation means across the state."

This award will address resurfacing/maintenance of more than 5.6 miles of road grinding, plant mix resurfacing, and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route 300 from south of Old Coney Road, to south of SR 300, which should be complete by September 30, 2018.

The public is urged to "Know before you go." For real-time information on active construction, incidents and more, call 511 or visit 511ga.org before you get into your car.

For information about contractor qualification and the bidding process for Routine Maintenance projects, visit www.GAroads.org.

