Helping others have a nice Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones and eat a nice, hot homecooked meal. But for some, that may not be an option. Below are a few ways you can help the less fortunate have a nice Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteering

Ivan Vega, the owner of Brothers NY Style Pizza on East Oglethorpe in Albany, is closing his restaurant to the public and opening it to those in need. He will serve them a full traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings. Vega said he needs volunteers to help serve the over 300 expected guests. Those interested are encouraged to stop by the restaurant for more information.

Rebekah Riddle and her family are putting together a feast for anyone in need this year. Riddle said she believes every family, every child should enjoy a good meal and company on Thanksgiving. The dinner is free and will run from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Harvest Time Ministries at 1600 West Broad Avenue is donating their space to host the dinner. If you want to help donate food items or volunteer at the dinner, you can contact Riddle on Facebook or call her at (229) 288-1792.

Donating food

If you don't have time to help serve, you can always contribute food items to food banks such as Second Harvest of South Georgia. They said some of the most commonly needed items include canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, canned soups, peanut butter, pasta and pasta sauce, rice and beans, and 100 percent fruit juice. Donations can be dropped off at their warehouse in Valdosta during normal business hours. Food donations allow Second Harvest of South Georgia to provide food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters with the food and groceries they need to serve the Southwest Georgia community.

