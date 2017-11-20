American Heart Association releases new blood pressure guidelines

More aggressive blood pressure treatment could include more medication and a lifestyle change such as exercise, weight loss, low-fat diets, and no smoking. (Source: WALB)

The American Heart Association is calling for more aggressive control of high blood pressure to reduce complications with hypertension and diabetes. (Source: WALB)

New guidelines were released on tips to lower blood pressure. (Source: WALB)

New guidelines were released on tips to lower blood pressure.

The American Heart Association is calling for more aggressive control of high blood pressure to reduce complications with hypertension and diabetes.

The recommendation is based on a series of studies that show 130 over 80 as the new target.

At one point, doctors were okay with high numbers like 140 over 90, which is now deemed stage two hypertension.

Many South Georgians are already in stage two and require immediate treatment.

"These recommendations are based on good data and I have high confidence that they will help patients and prevent disease," said Dr. Derrick Taylor, Phoebe Primary Care Physician at Tower One.

More aggressive blood pressure treatment could include more medication and a lifestyle change such as exercise, weight loss, low-fat diets, and no smoking.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!