ASU awarded $3.5M in grant funds

Albany State University announced that it has received millions of dollars in grant funds that will help provide a more enriching environment for students.

ASU faculty and staff members were awarded more than $3.5 million from May to September 2017 to fund research.

The areas of research that received the funding include transportation, early childhood education, and healthcare.

"The experiences that prepare students for the workforce upon graduation depends on not only the in-classroom experience but the opportunities that are available outside of the classroom," said ASU Research and Sponsored Programs Executive Director Louise Wrensford.

ASU staff said research grants supplement the funds the school receives from the state.

