Two Albany families displaced after Monday night house fire

The cause of the fire is undetermined. (Source: WALB)

No one was injured in the fire. (Source: WALB)

Two families displaced after a fire broke out on S Madison. (Source: WALB)

Two South Albany families are displaced Monday night after their duplex caught fire just days before Thanksgiving.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of South Madison around 9:15 p.m. Neighbors reported the fire and told 911 they thought people were in the burning home.

Firefighters had to kick in the door of the duplex when they arrived and did a thorough search looking for victims. They were relieved when they didn't find any.

Firefighters discovered the fire started in the closet of a bedroom and quickly extinguished the blaze. They had to tear out part of the ceiling, putting water into the other side of the duplex as well.

The damage was estimated to be about $3000, but Albany Utilities had to pull the electrical meter for both sides of the duplex so both families that live there, six people in all, had to be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The American Red Cross has been called in to provide relief.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!