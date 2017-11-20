Albany Housing Authority under new leadership

The Housing Authority will meet again in mid January to begin searching for a new Executive Director. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Housing Authority held an emergency meeting to discuss how to move forward. (Source: WALB)

After the sudden death of executive director Roman Velasquez, the Albany Housing Authority held an emergency meeting Monday night to decide how to move forward.

Board members gathered to share their opinions and weigh in on what to do next.

The board appointed two members, co-executive directors Jeanette Henderson and Eric Moseley, to lead the day-to-day efforts and responsibilities for now.

"We want to take his plan and we won't be able to take it as fast as he was going, but we will take it one step at a time until we get all of his plan together and take it forward to the next level," said Henderson.

Officials don't want to rush the search for another executive director. Instead, they want to be thorough with the process. The board has put together a search committee and plan to start the search in mid-January.

