Brothers NY Style Pizza to serve Thanksgiving meal for those in need

This is the third year he has hosted this event for the less fortunate. (Source: WALB)

An East Albany restaurant owner is opening his restaurant to anyone who needs a hot meal this Thanksgiving. (Source: WALB)

An East Albany restaurant owner is opening his restaurant to anyone who needs a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

Ivan Vega, the owner of Brothers NY Style Pizza, is closing his restaurant on East Oglethorpe to the public and opening it to those in need.

He will serve them a full traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings.

This is the third year he has hosted this event for the less fortunate.

The first year he had around 100 people, last year he had 300, and this year he expects more.

Vega said he does it year after year because he loves the residents of East Albany and wants them to feel like they have someone who cares.

"I really love the people of East Albany. They have a heart of Christ and I try to make sure that they know that there's someone here that loves them," said Vega.

Vega is looking for volunteers this season to help serve the over 300 expected guests. Those interested are encouraged to stop by the restaurant for more information.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!