AAA offering "Tow To Go" service Thanksgiving weekend

They are asking all motorists to plan ahead before they celebrate with alcohol and pick a designated driver. (Source: WALB)

AAA Auto Club is offering their Tow-To-Go service during the Thanksgiving holiday. (Source: WALB)

AAA and Budweiser want to make sure your holidays and parties are safe ones.

AAA Auto Club is offering their Tow-To-Go service during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last year, 800 people were killed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in impaired driving crashes making this the deadliest holiday to be on the road.

They are asking all motorists to plan ahead before they celebrate with alcohol and pick a designated driver. If one is not available, simply call and someone will pick you up and tow your car right to your home absolutely free.

Garrett Townsend with AAA said these deaths by impaired driving can be prevented.

"It's a time where people like to enjoy their alcohol beverages but one can really celebrate responsibly," said Townsend.

The Tow-To-Go program is available Wednesday, November 22 through 6 a.m. Sunday morning, November 26.

The number to call is (855) 286-9246.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!