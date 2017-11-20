Albany Aviation works to address biggest complaint from customers

The Albany Dougherty Aviation Commission said their customer's biggest complaint is having to go out on the runway to enter or exit the jets.

That's why the commission said it is working so hard to get construction of their passenger boarding bridge underway.

MORE: New boarding bridge in the works for Southwest Georgia Regional Airport

The $1.5 million project is expected to get underway as soon as possible.

"One of their main concerns was not having a jetway. A passenger boarding bridge. And we really want to get that going. Get the customers out of the elements," said Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton.

On Monday night, the Aviation Commission said that the $4 million runway resurfacing project is slated to begin construction in September or October.

MORE: Southwest GA Regional Airport runway to get re-surfaced

Both are being paid by in large part by federal funds.

