Albany police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

Witnesses described the man as 6 feet tall, wearing a tan T-shirt, khaki pants and a black ski mask. (Source: Albany police Department)

Albany police are trying to identify this armed robbery suspect. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Albany police are hoping the public can identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

Surveillance video from Friday afternoon shows the robbery at the Liquor Locker in the 600 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The victim told police the man walked into the store, pointed a gun at the manager and demanded money.

Witnesses described the man as 6 feet tall, wearing a tan T-shirt, khaki pants and a black ski mask.

Police said he had a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with any information about the robber is asked to call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!