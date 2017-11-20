Albany police to host 7th annual Thanksgiving Community Meal

Albany police are hosting their annual Thanksgiving Community Meal Tuesday night, and they hope everyone will come join in on the festivities.

This will be the 7th year that the Albany Police Family Protection Unit has hosted the dinner.

The unit wants to emphasize that this is not a meal for the homeless or people in need. This is a community meal, to share, meet and be thankful with your neighbors.

"It's important from a law enforcement standpoint that we meet the community in a non-threatening environment. Food always brings people to the table, and often times that's where relationships are formed."

The Albany Police Thanksgiving Community Meal will be held at the Albany Civic Center Tuesday starting at 5:30.

There will be a full Thanksgiving meal for everyone.

This year, organizers are asking those who can, to help with a food drive sponsored by the Albany Police Domestic Violence Task Force.

Those who would like to participate can bring nonperishable canned food items to the Thanksgiving Community Meal. Items collected will go to the Liberty House so the families there can have a Christmas dinner.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!