UPDATE: Thomasville police arrest armed robbery suspect who threatened aunt

Thomasville police have made an arrest after a robbery at a convenience store late Sunday night.

Police said Ladarius Coley stole money and cigars from the Green Food Mart around 11:48 p.m.

Coley is charged with armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to officers, he was caught on surveillance video going behind the counter and demanding cash, with a hooded jacket covering his face.

Police said Coley threatened another person outside of the store before leaving the area.

According to a police report, the victim threatened in the parking lot was Chambra Smith, who identified Coley as her nephew.

Smith told police that Coley put a gun to her hip and threatened to shoot her if she said anything. She also told police she didn't want to press charges on Coley at this time.

Anybody with any information on this case is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!