WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/20/17): Spivey goes 74 yards after the catch

Voting was as tight as it's ever been, and for the second straight week the play of the week winner comes from the Cougar Den.

Crisp County hosted Pike County Friday night for round 2 of the state playoffs.

On the second play of their second drive, the Cougars drew up a bubble screen to Tubby Spivey.

Patrick Felton hit him on the money, and Spivey took the ball 74 yards down the sideline for a first quarter touchdown.

His effort earned the high school football play of the week by just a few votes, but it wasn't enough to advance.

The Cougars season ended in a 25-24 loss to Pike County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!