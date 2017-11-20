HOPE Career Grant expands to more programs at Wiregrass Technical College

Students at one South Georgia college may be able to get some help paying for college. (Source: WALB)

Governor Nathan Deal added five more programs to the HOPE Career Grant list.

The grant is for those students enrolled in a program where there are more jobs than applicants.

Students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College enrolled in the automotive and air-conditioning technology are eligible to apply.

Below is a list of all of the Wiregrass programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant:

Automotive Automotive Transmission/Transaxle Tech Specialist Certificate Automotive Engine Performance Technician Certificate Automotive Fundamentals Diploma Automotive Chassis Technician Specialist Certificate Automotive Technology Diploma

Business Education and Computer Science Cybersecurity Technical Certificate Cybersecurity Diploma Game Development Diploma Networking Specialist Diploma Web Site Design Diploma

Commercial Truck Driving Commercial Truck Driving Certificate*

Diesel Truck Maintenance Diesel Truck Maintenance Technician Certificate

Early Childhood Care/Education Child Development Specialist Certificate Early Childhood Care and Education Diploma Early Childhood Program Administration Certificate

Healthcare Technologies Computed Tomography Specialist Certificate Health Information Coding Diploma Pharmacy Technology Diploma Phlebotomy Technician Certificate Practical Nursing Diploma Surgical Technology Diploma

Industrial Systems Technology Air Conditioning Technology Diploma Electrical Systems Technology Diploma Electrical Maintenance Technician Certificate Electrical Technician Technical Certificate Industrial Systems Technology Diploma

Machine Tool Basic Machinist Certificate CNC Specialist Certificate Machine Tool Technology Diploma

Telecommunications Telecommunications and Security Technology Diploma

Welding Gas Tungsten Arc Welder Certificate Advanced Shielded Metal Arc Welder Certificate Welding and Joining Technology Diploma



In order for a student to qualify for the HOPE Career Grant, the student must be fully enrolled at the college in one of the listed programs. The student must also be receiving the HOPE Grant for the same term. The amount awarded for the HOPE Career Grant is fixed amount for each term. You can see those amounts on the Wiregrass Technical College's website.

