Dougherty's morgue given the OK for expansion into Phoebe North

After many weeks of back and forth, an agreement has been approved to expand Dougherty County's morgue.

Currently, the county's morgue is located inside Phoebe's main hospital on Jefferson Avenue.

The county commission approved a contract on Monday with the not-for-profit hospital that specifies the county will only pay for clean-up and utilities.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the main morgue stays very busy and expanding into the Phoebe North location will fill the need.

"This is a place where now we have a place to put a person's loved one until they decide what funeral home they want to use, or until they come up with the money, or someone is from out of town and we need a place to put them. This is going to be an ideal site," explained Fowler.

Fowler said the county plans to have at least twelve places for deceased individuals at the Phoebe North location.

The county's contract starts December 1.

