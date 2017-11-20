Don't be alarmed: MCLB to hold active shooter drill Tuesday morning

There is a scheduled active shooter training at MCLB on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

The Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany has an active shooter lockdown drill scheduled for 9:30 Tuesday morning.

All gates will close for the first ten minutes of the drill and employees and guests will not be allowed in at this time.

The beginning and end of the drill will be announced over base loudspeakers.

Residents and guests do not need to be alarmed by any unusual sounds or activity during the drill.

