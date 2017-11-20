Residents have a new way to pay Dougherty Co. property taxes

The county's new toll-free IVR phone number is active now. (Source: WALB)

There's a new way for Dougherty taxpayers to pay property taxes.

The new interactive voice response option is a call-in system.

You can dial a toll-free number and check property taxes, the amount due and even pay with a credit or debit card over the phone.

"Most of our calls coming through are asking for the due date, whether or not the taxes have been paid or asking what the total is, so this is information that the taxpayers can access on their own, just using their phone," said Dougherty County's Tax Collection Supervisor Kim Baylis.

The service is available right now, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The number to call is 1-855-255-5939.

Property taxes are due December 26.

